It opened up as an adult themed Sheffield city centre visitor attraction involving a mini golf game with saucy images.

But now it looks like the end of the round for the Glory Holes golf site on High Street.

A ‘To Let’ sign has now appeared outside the building, and the Sheffield estate agent Peakstones have confirmed that the landlord is now looking for a new tenant for the building.

A To Let sign has now appeared on what was the Glory Holes building on High Street Sheffield, as the owner looks for a new tenant for the building, not used since last year. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The building had appeared empty for several months, but workmen in the building had previously indicated that it was just being refurbished.

However now it has been confirmed that it is back on the market for a new tenant to lease the site.

Peakstones describe the building as a large open plan ground floor retail unit, previously used as an indoor crazy golf area.

They added: “The premises are prominently located on High Street, right next to Burger and Sauce and directly across from Poundland. Nearby, you'll find other establishments such as Wetherspoons (Bankers Draft), German Donner, easy Hotel, Sainsbury's Local, and the British Heart Foundation. Additionally, the property enjoys excellent transport links, as it is situated next to the Castle Square Tram Stop.”

It is only the ground floor which has just gone on the market.

Set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and Dave Hood of Curious Venues, Sheffield’s Glory Holes bar and adult-only golf opened at the old Bonmarche fashion store on High Street, Sheffield, in December 2021 and the risque attraction appeared to be a big hit, with an average 4.5-star rating on Google reviews.

Plans were later submitted to expand the venue into the old Pizza Hut site which was originally next door.

The planning application at the time, in 2023, stated that the owners, Curious Venues North West, wanted to ‘extend (the) licence area to (the) immediate property next door, which will include (a) new games area and to extend timings of all licensable activities’.

It planned to re-use Pizza Hut’s kitchen and add amusement arcade style games into the site.

But by January, the Glory Holes appeared to be closed, with whitewash on the lower section of the windows , and no response to calls to the the owners.

