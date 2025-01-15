Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was the whitewashed front of a well known Sheffield attraction today.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some visitors to the city centre have said they thought the site, the venue of the Glory Holes adult-themed mini-golf game, had closed down.

And the Sheffield venue was not appearing on the company’s website, with only the Nottingham, Derby and Lincoln venues currently showing as links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whitewashed windows at Glory Holes on High Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But The Star understands that the venue is set to re-open in a few weeks time after a refurbishment has been carried out at the city centre site.

Whitewash appeared over the windows last week, blocking the view of the inside of the building, which also serves food and drink, as well as running its golf course.

However, workmen at the site have told The Star that they understood that the business had not closed down, but was currently being refurbished. It was believed it would be re-opening again in the next few weeks.

The Star has contacted the venue and its founder asking for more information, but has received no response so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and Dave Hood of Curious Venues, Sheffield’s GloryHoles bar and adult-only golf venue followed the success of the one in Nottingham..

GloryHoles Golf opened at the old Bonmarche fashion store on High Street, Sheffield, in December 2021 and the risque attraction appeared to be a big hit, with an average 4.5-star rating on Google reviews.

Plans were later submitted to expand the venue into the old Pizza Hut site which was originally next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application at the time, in 2023, stated that the owners, Curious Venues North West, wanted to ‘extend licence area to immediate property next door, which will include new games area and to extend timings of all licensable activities’.

It planned to re-use Pizza Hut’s kitchen and add amusing arcade style games into the site.