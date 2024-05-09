Firth Park: New post office finally set to open in Sheffield suburb more than a year after old one closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield suburb is finally set to have its own post office again - well over a year after the old one closed.
Firth Park lost its post office after the Fultons grocery store on Sicey Avenue, inside which it was located, shut for good.
The closest alternatives are currently the post offices at Elm Lane, Page Hall Road and Firvale, all of which are more than half a mile away.
But a new post office is now set to open in Firth Park Library, on Firth Park Road, after an agreement was reached.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “A new postmaster has been appointed to run a full-time post office in Firth Park.
“The new postmaster has negotiated an agreement with the local council to rent space in the library for the mains branch.
“Details of the proposed branch will be announced in the near future with further detail.”
The good news was shared on the Firth Park Labour Ward Facebook page, where councillors said the most common question they are asked is when the post office will re-open.
Confirming the news, they said: “There are some remodelling works to be carried out, which means dates are contingent, but it should be up and running by the end of this summer. We will ‘keep you posted’ as dates become clearer!”
Fran Belbin, Labour councillor for Firth Park, said: “It’s been a bit of a long process as they had to identify a new postmaster, the new postmaster had to complete their training and they had to decide where the post office would be located.
“It’s really, really important to people in Firth Park. We get asked as councillors at least three times a week when the post office is going to re-open, so we’re really pleased there’s an end in sight.
“I think having the post office in the library will be fantastic. It will make the library even more of a community hub.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.