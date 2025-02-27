Fox Valley: Sheffield shopping centre issues update ahead of Sandersons department store closing

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025

A department store at a popular Sheffield shopping centre is closing its doors for good this weekend.

Sandersons at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, will shut this Saturday, March 1.

A big closing down sale is currently taking place at the boutique department store, which has been operating there since 2016.

Sandersons department store at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is closing on Saturday, March 1Sandersons department store at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is closing on Saturday, March 1
Sandersons department store at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is closing on Saturday, March 1 | Google

The unit should not be empty for too long, based on the latest update from Fox Valley.

A spokesperson for Dransfield Properties, which owns both Fox Valley shopping centre and the Sandersons brand, told The Star: “We have had a lot of interest in the Sandersons unit at Fox Valley and are close to agreeing a deal with a business to occupy that space.”

Sandersons sells a number of luxury brands, including Chanel, Clarins, Valentino and Barbour. It also has a wellness spa, which was opened by Joanna Lumley in 2019.

It will continue to trade online and at the other Sandersons shop in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

When the Sandersons closure was announced, Dransfield Properties said that its initial focus was on helping those staff affected to secure new positions, which it said would hopefully be within the shopping centre.

Sandersons said at the time that the decision to close the Fox Valley store had been taken ‘following a review of the business’.

It added: “We would like to thank our amazing team and all of you who have enjoyed and supported us over the last eight years. We have loved being part of the community here, but it’s now the right time for us to step aside and allow other businesses to take over this gateway store.”

