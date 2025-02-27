A department store at a popular Sheffield shopping centre is closing its doors for good this weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandersons at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, will shut this Saturday, March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big closing down sale is currently taking place at the boutique department store, which has been operating there since 2016.

Sandersons department store at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is closing on Saturday, March 1 | Google

The unit should not be empty for too long, based on the latest update from Fox Valley.

A spokesperson for Dransfield Properties, which owns both Fox Valley shopping centre and the Sandersons brand, told The Star: “We have had a lot of interest in the Sandersons unit at Fox Valley and are close to agreeing a deal with a business to occupy that space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandersons sells a number of luxury brands, including Chanel, Clarins, Valentino and Barbour. It also has a wellness spa, which was opened by Joanna Lumley in 2019.

It will continue to trade online and at the other Sandersons shop in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandersons said at the time that the decision to close the Fox Valley store had been taken ‘following a review of the business’.

It added: “We would like to thank our amazing team and all of you who have enjoyed and supported us over the last eight years. We have loved being part of the community here, but it’s now the right time for us to step aside and allow other businesses to take over this gateway store.”