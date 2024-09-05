These photos give a first look inside the new JD Sports shop at St James Retail Park, off the A6102 Bochum Parkway in Jordanthorpe.
The store, located in the former Wilko unit, which had been empty since last October, welcomes its first customers today, Thursday, September 5.
During the opening weekend this Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, there will be DJs in store and shoppers can play a Giant Labyrinth game with £50 vouchers up for grabs.
