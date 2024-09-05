First look inside as fashion giant opens new store at Sheffield shopping centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

A fashion giant has opened its latest store at a Sheffield shopping centre.

These photos give a first look inside the new JD Sports shop at St James Retail Park, off the A6102 Bochum Parkway in Jordanthorpe.

The store, located in the former Wilko unit, which had been empty since last October, welcomes its first customers today, Thursday, September 5.

During the opening weekend this Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, there will be DJs in store and shoppers can play a Giant Labyrinth game with £50 vouchers up for grabs.

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield

1. Big brands

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield

2. Reebok

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield

3. Sportswear

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield

4. Nike

Inside the new JD Sports store at St James Retail Park, on Bochum Parkway, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

