It was a period which saw a thriving shopping centre, with the chain stores of Fargate, and the packed Castle Market.

There was little you could not buy in the Sheffield city centre in the 80s, whether that be the latest fashions, like leather ties and or rah rah skirts, of modern tech like microwave ovens and video cassette recorders.

We have put a galley together looking at some of those great shops.

Most of those pictured here are long gone, although some still remain from those great day.

1 . Sugg Sport The Sugg Sport shop, on the corner of Pinstone Street and Charles Street, Sheffield city centre, in October 1985

2 . Our Price The Moor, Sheffield city centre, showing the Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop.

3 . Army & General Stores Army & General Stores, on Norfolk Street, looking towards Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in January 1981. Army and General was the source for many a school bag in the 80s.

4 . High Street High Street, Sheffield, January 1982. The old "Fosters" building, later know as the Norwich Union building, after its clean up. The shops include Timpson Shoes, Freeman Hardy Willis Shoes, H Samuel Jewellers and Finlays Tobacconists