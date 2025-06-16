Go shopping in Sheffield, 80s style, with 17 nostalgic pictures of stores including Suggs and Redgates

Shopping in Sheffield was a very different experience in the 1980s to how it is in the 2020s.

It was a period which saw a thriving shopping centre, with the chain stores of Fargate, and the packed Castle Market.

There was little you could not buy in the Sheffield city centre in the 80s, whether that be the latest fashions, like leather ties and or rah rah skirts, of modern tech like microwave ovens and video cassette recorders.

We have put a galley together looking at some of those great shops.

Most of those pictured here are long gone, although some still remain from those great day.

The Sugg Sport shop, on the corner of Pinstone Street and Charles Street, Sheffield city centre, in October 1985

1. Sugg Sport

The Sugg Sport shop, on the corner of Pinstone Street and Charles Street, Sheffield city centre, in October 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, showing the Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop.

2. Our Price

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, showing the Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Army & General Stores, on Norfolk Street, looking towards Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in January 1981. Army and General was the source for many a school bag in the 80s.

3. Army & General Stores

Army & General Stores, on Norfolk Street, looking towards Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in January 1981. Army and General was the source for many a school bag in the 80s. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

High Street, Sheffield, January 1982. The old "Fosters" building, later know as the Norwich Union building, after its clean up. The shops include Timpson Shoes, Freeman Hardy Willis Shoes, H Samuel Jewellers and Finlays Tobacconists

4. High Street

High Street, Sheffield, January 1982. The old "Fosters" building, later know as the Norwich Union building, after its clean up. The shops include Timpson Shoes, Freeman Hardy Willis Shoes, H Samuel Jewellers and Finlays Tobacconists Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

