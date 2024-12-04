Fargate Sheffield: Boots Opticians confirms new shop and opening date

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 07:02 BST
A national retailer has confirmed it is moving into an empty shop on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

Boots Opticians is taking the old Paperchase unit on the corner of Chapel Walk.

A spokesperson said it would open in spring. The franchisee who has run the opticians in Boots on nearby High Street for many years is relocating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Boots spokesperson said: “We are delighted that a new Boots Opticians is due to open in Fargate in spring 2025.

Boots Opticians is moving into the former Paperchase on Fargate, behind the digger in this photo.placeholder image
Boots Opticians is moving into the former Paperchase on Fargate, behind the digger in this photo. | NR

“The new store will see opticians’ services move from the existing Boots store on High Street into a custom made opticians’ practice, offering eye tests, contact lens assessments, audiology appointments and a wide range of frames.

“The existing Boots store on High Street will continue to serve customers with their health and beauty needs.”

A long running revamp of Fargate is set to be “substantially finished” by the end of February, contractors have said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Next door to Paperchase, piercings and goth fashion specialist Blue Banana is racing to open before Christmas.

Last month, Sheffield property agent Paul Lancaster said the deals proved there is “life out there” despite upheaval on Fargate, which started in May last year.

Related topics:BootsSheffieldSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice