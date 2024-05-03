Capital&Centric have launched ‘Brunswick’ on Egerton Street, 36 industrial-style apartments for rent.

Developers converting a historic Sheffield cutlery factory into flats have unveiled a new build block next door, with two-beds to rent for £1,575-a-month.

Capital&Centric have launched ‘Brunswick’ on Egerton Street - 36 industrial-style apartments ‘offering a contemporary alternative to the Grade II-listed red-brick works’ next door.

The block is named after the former Brunswick Hotel that closed in 1964. The flats are to rent, with one-bed apartments costing £1,275-a-month and two-beds £1,575.

It is the latest stage of the £25m conversion of the Eyewitness Cutlery Works by the Manchester-based developer.

The first phase, all in the original 1852 building on Milton Street, are now fully let after being launched last year, the firm says.

A third building, Ceylon Works, also on Milton Street, is due for completion later this year, according to Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric.

He added: “The first homes at Eyewitness Works flew out the door and there’s a fantastic community forming there now, with residents regularly meeting up and spring seeing the hidden gardens come into their own.”

Artist Phlegm recently put the finishing touches on a massive new mural, nicknamed ‘The Giant’, at Eyewitness Works.

The £25m project is funded by the South Yorkshire Pension Fund and Homes England. Taylor’s Eyewitness Ltd set up in 1820 before moving into Milton Street in 1852 where it manufactured and exported cutlery across the world.