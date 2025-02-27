A former Excel Parking patrol officer has revealed the tactics he would use to “hammer tickets no matter what.”

The ex-employee said he would “hit” car parks and issue at least ten £100 tickets every day.

The former parking attendant said: “I felt horrible doing it, I really did, but I needed a wage.”

A former Excel Parking employee has revealed the tactics he would use to issue £100 tickets. | Anonymous

Tactics included going out early before residents had time to change the date on permits. He would also issue tickets if permits were obscured by snow.

He would patrol car parks incognito and do ‘10-minute observations’, taking a photo at the start of the period, he said.

If, when he returned after 10 minutes, the driver had not paid, he would issue a £100 ticket, even if they were “obviously attempting to pay.”

The patrol officer said: “I witnessed a lot of people try to download and pay by app, which takes ages. People who rang the Excel hotline were told it was a third party issue.”

The Connect Cashless app would also take time to communicate with Excel’s systems, adding to the apparent delay in payment, he added.

Excel Parking has been banned from demanding £100 from drivers who take more than a few minutes to pay after pressure from MPs Abtisam Mohamed, top, and Lola McEvoy. The Sheffield firm is run by Simon Renshaw-Smith. | NW/ Lola McEvoy/ Abtisam Mohamed

At Aldi at East Point Retail Park, Nottingham, he says he would ticket people parking in the parent and child spaces even if they had a child with them.

He said: “If they didn’t have a booster seat in the car I had to give them a £100 ticket, there was no leeway.”

Signs at the site confirm the rule.

He added: “We would hit Leen Gate car park at Queens Medical Centre three or four times a day and get up to 10 tickets.

Excel Parking posted record profits last year.

The self-regulating private parking industry this month abandoned the ‘five-minute rule’ after pressure from MPs.

It means parking firms can no longer target drivers who take more than five or 10 minutes to pay.

A government crackdown on rogue parking firms was shelved in 2022 after protests from the sector.

Excel Parking, based in Tinsley, Sheffield, includes subsidiary Vehicle Control Services.

The company was approached for comment.