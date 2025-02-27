Excel Parking: Ex-patrol officer reveals his 'horrible' ticketing tactics at Sheffield firm

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 27th Feb 2025, 08:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Excel Parking patrol officer has revealed the tactics he would use to “hammer tickets no matter what.”

The ex-employee said he would “hit” car parks and issue at least ten £100 tickets every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former parking attendant said: “I felt horrible doing it, I really did, but I needed a wage.”

A former Excel Parking employee has revealed the tactics he would use to issue £100 tickets.A former Excel Parking employee has revealed the tactics he would use to issue £100 tickets.
A former Excel Parking employee has revealed the tactics he would use to issue £100 tickets. | Anonymous

Tactics included going out early before residents had time to change the date on permits. He would also issue tickets if permits were obscured by snow.

He would patrol car parks incognito and do ‘10-minute observations’, taking a photo at the start of the period, he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If, when he returned after 10 minutes, the driver had not paid, he would issue a £100 ticket, even if they were “obviously attempting to pay.”

The patrol officer said: “I witnessed a lot of people try to download and pay by app, which takes ages. People who rang the Excel hotline were told it was a third party issue.”

The Connect Cashless app would also take time to communicate with Excel’s systems, adding to the apparent delay in payment, he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Excel Parking has been banned from demanding £100 from drivers who take more than a few minutes to pay after pressure from MPs Abtisam Mohamed, top, and Lola McEvoy. The Sheffield firm is run by Simon Renshaw-Smith.Excel Parking has been banned from demanding £100 from drivers who take more than a few minutes to pay after pressure from MPs Abtisam Mohamed, top, and Lola McEvoy. The Sheffield firm is run by Simon Renshaw-Smith.
Excel Parking has been banned from demanding £100 from drivers who take more than a few minutes to pay after pressure from MPs Abtisam Mohamed, top, and Lola McEvoy. The Sheffield firm is run by Simon Renshaw-Smith. | NW/ Lola McEvoy/ Abtisam Mohamed

At Aldi at East Point Retail Park, Nottingham, he says he would ticket people parking in the parent and child spaces even if they had a child with them.

He said: “If they didn’t have a booster seat in the car I had to give them a £100 ticket, there was no leeway.”

Signs at the site confirm the rule.

He added: “We would hit Leen Gate car park at Queens Medical Centre three or four times a day and get up to 10 tickets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I felt horrible doing it, I really did, but I needed a wage.”

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Excel Parking posted record profits last year.

The self-regulating private parking industry this month abandoned the ‘five-minute rule’ after pressure from MPs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means parking firms can no longer target drivers who take more than five or 10 minutes to pay.

A government crackdown on rogue parking firms was shelved in 2022 after protests from the sector.

Excel Parking, based in Tinsley, Sheffield, includes subsidiary Vehicle Control Services.

The company was approached for comment.

Related topics:Excel ParkingSheffieldCar parksTicketsTinsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice