An MP has slammed Sheffield’s Excel Parking and demanded “shocking” problems must end after being bombarded with complaints.

Lola McEvoy is battling to combat the “high number” of £100 demands at the Feethams Leisure site in Darlington, part of the DL1 Leisure complex.

Drivers have complained about a five-minutes-to-pay rule and connection problems on a payment app.

Ms McEvoy said: “Some of the cases are shocking and must not be repeated. I will continue to monitor feedback from local residents and businesses to ensure this is the case.”

She had received assurances that a new contactless payment system will be installed within weeks, she added.

She also had “constructive discussions” with Georgina Greenway, of DL1 owners Columbia Threadneedle, and Erin Grisedale, of site managers Workman LLP, about the problems.

In Sheffield, Excel Parking was replaced at Berkeley Centre on Ecclesall Road after complaints. The site is managed by Workman LLP.

A representative for Excel Parking Services Ltd said: “We have an ongoing program of investment in our national estate, of which DL1 is included. We do not accept any claims of wrongdoing and adhere to the IPC's Code of Practice when issuing and pursuing parking charges.

“We do not accept at all the MP's statement and have repeatedly requested the evidence from Lola McEvoy MP. Excel Parking Service Ltd will not be changing the car parking terms and conditions.”

The previous government published plans for a new code of practice, lower charges and an independent appeals service to clamp down on 'rogue parking firms' targeting drivers with 'unfair and extortionate charges'. But operators mounted a legal challenge and they were withdrawn pending further consultation.

Georgina Greenway and Erin Grisedale were contacted for comment.