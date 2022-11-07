Staff at Electric Dreamz, well known for its spray tans and sun beds, and attached to the B’Beautiful eyelash bar next door, were shocked when a taxi crashed into the front of the building, causing the damage that has led to the boarded up window. It left the window smashed on the salon’s frontage on Howard Street, Walkley, and the panelling below the window was also damaged, although the structure has been assessed and is safe for the business to continue to trade.

Business owner Lisa England said the front of the building would be boarded up until insurance details were sorted out, but the business continues to operate as normal, although it is currently operating its winter opening hours, which means it is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.

She said she had heard the collision and went out to see the car involved had hit her shop. It happened at around midday on Tuesday, October 18, she added.

Electric Dreamz Salon, on Howard Road, Walkley, remains open despite a boarded up window where a car crashed into the front of the building. Picture shows the car just after the crash

“Hopefully everything will be sorted out in the next couple of weeks,” she said. “At least no one was hurt, and no one was walking past on the pavement when the collision happened.”

It is one of two businesses in Walkley currently going about its business as usual despite having to board up windows. The Rose House pub also had to board up windows, after they were damaged earlier this year.