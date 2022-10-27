The experimental scheme has recieved some backlash from residents who previously demanded it be stopped in a local meeting in July. In a letter to residents, Sheffield City Council revealed it is “planning a number of changes to the measures being trialled”. The letter detailed the removal of “the existing restriction” on Slinn Street and Melbourn Road, as well as planned measures on Matlock Road, at the junction with Heavygate Road; Sackville Road/Romsdal Road; Slinn Street/Heavygate Road, all being scrapped.

The “School Street” plans, near Westways Primary School, will continue “with some adjustments”, the council’s letter said. A new Experimental Traffic Regulation Order has been published to allow changes to be made to Mona Road, which will “help the School Street to work more safely”. Mona Road will also have a one-way section introduced between Mona Avenue and Springvale Road. Mona Avenue has already become a one way street through the installation of planters, road signs and road markings.

As part of the letter delivered on October 21, Sheffield City Council said: “All of us want to live on streets safe for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists. We want streets where children are safe to play out and that aren’t busy cut-throughs for traffic. That’s why the Active Neighbourhood trial was established, to find constructive ways to make our streets safer and more liveable.

The scheme has attracted criticism from residents in the local area.

"However, we recognise that the implementation of the trial measures to create the Active Neighbourhood has been challenging, which has led to some delays and concerns from residents and businesses. We apologise for any uncertainty this has caused.”

The new measures announced in the letter are planned to be in place for the end of November 2023, with the council extending the period for accepting comments on the scheme until March 3, 2023. More information on the Active Neighbourhood scheme can be found on the Connecting Sheffield website, where you must click on the “Crookes and Walkley Active Neighbourhood October 2022 update” on the site’s home page.