One of Sheffield’s most popular Japanese restaurants, serving what some diners called the city’s best sushi, has closed.

Koko opened on Ecclesall Road in 2015 as the sister restaurant to Sakushi, in Sheffield city centre.

The Asian fusion restaurant was launched to give the chefs greater freedom to ‘create masterpieces and be experimental with a fusion of other cuisines’.

Koko on Ecclesall Road has closed after 10 years (Photo: National World/Andrew Roe) | Photo: National World/Andrew Roe

It proved hugely popular, with an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 370 reviews on Tripadvisor. The restaurant offered a ‘unique range of Asian and Japanese food taking inspiration from both local and Asian sources’.

But it has now closed for good.

On its Facebook page, the business posted it was “sad to say” it had closed forever after reaching its 10th birthday.

Sarah Holmes responded: “So sad to hear this!! Love this restaurant.”

Laura Parker-Willerton said: “Such sad news. Thank you for being amazing.”

The restaurant was advertised as for sale in 2023.

Hilton Smythe, which was marketing the business, said it was being sold ‘due to our client’s desire to pursue other business interests’.

The sales brochure stated it was a 25-cover restaurant.