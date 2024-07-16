Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic legend Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has brought her gold standard to a major new summer art event at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

The sports star and TV presenter has created a special work of art for the Crystal Peaks Art For All display, which is fundraising for the Bright Young Dreams campaign in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.

She has been joined by stars of Sheffield chart toppers Bring Me the Horizon, BBC Radio Sheffield host Paulette Edwards, BBC Look North presenter Tom Ingall and comedians Jon Richardson of 8 Out of 10 Cats and Paul Chuckle of The Chuckle Brothers.

Altogether, Art For All will feature specially commissioned works by more than 60 celebrities and creatives with links to South Yorkshire and beyond and will run at Crystal Peaks from July 22 to September 1.

Jessica Ennis has a created a piece of art for the Crystal Peaks exhibition

Every canvas in the free exhibition will also be up for grabs via an online raffle with tickets costing just £2.

The Bright Young Dreams campaign was founded by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2023 to help address the urgent global crisis in children’s mental health.

It aims to raise £5 million this year to help fund a strategic action plan and infrastructure, in aid of Sheffield Children’s and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“Donations from the Bright Young Dreams campaign will fund an ambition to unite and help hospitals and trusts around the world, sharing research and helping the finance of clinical advancements,” said exhibition organiser Clare Burnett.

“Investment will also be dedicated to the ambition to build a new technology platform for children, parents and staff to help provide accessible education and support for those who need it.

“Crystal Peaks always sees itself as being right at the heart of the community it serves and, as such, we believe Art For All will make a really important contribution to what we hope will be a great and colourful summer event.”