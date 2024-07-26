Going for gold with a summer of fun at Crystal Peaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Peaks is going for gold with a summer of fun free activities for all the family to enjoy.

The Friday sessions at the award-winning shopping centre have an Olympic tjheme on August 2, when freestyle footballer Rebaz will be running freestyle football workshops throughout the day.

There will also be an Olympic hat craft workshop, Olympic challenge side stall game with gold medal prizes for the winners, a balloon modellerwith Olympic design balloons and a glitter tattooist offering Olympic themed designs.

The theme of the August 9 activities will be traditional seaside adventure, with face painting, a scratch art workshop, tombola table with a prize every time, Punch and Judy photo boards - with a chance to turn pictures into post cards - and balloon modelling.

Captain Calamity’s award-winning Balloon Jam Show takes over on August 16, a 30 minute spectacle at regular intervals throughout the day, where great balloon creations are made and the audience is taken on a fantastic journey through the amazing magical world of balloonology.

The show includes balloon creations, balloon magic, balloon ballet, a 6ft stand-inside balloon finale and lots of audience participation.

The summer fun reaches its climax on August 23 with a Circus Skills workshop from Blooming Circus.