Debenhams in Sheffield city centre should not be converted into flats, business people say.

The former department store on The Moor should not be part of the trend for large buildings to be turned into residential accommodation, they say.

But the future of the prominent site divides opinion, with some believing it should be brought back to life quickly and another supporting demolition.

The former department store on The Moor should not join other large buildings in a trend for conversion to flats.

The discussion, on The Star’s business editor David Walsh’s Linkedin page, was prompted by the old Debenhams in Portsmouth being converted into flats.

The store closed in 2020. Developers took over last year and are now advertising modern apartments.

Debenhams on The Moor closed in 2021. It was put up for auction for £1 in December but was snapped up ahead of the sale. The new owners have yet to go public with their plans.

Two years ago, Sheffield City Council gave ‘pre-application approval’ to demolition and replacement by two blocks of flats.

In Sheffield, several large offices are set to become homes including the Synergy Building on Campo Lane, The Balance on Pinfold Street and Moorfoot at the foot of The Moor.

Commercial landlord David Slater, of SPACEs Sheffield, said “demolition was a must.”

He added: “It’s an old, decrepit monstrosity in a prime location. Look to the future and build something spectacular.”

But Patrick Abel, mergers and acquisitions adviser, favoured shops.

He said: “Such a prominent location needs to be brought back to life asap. The idea that retail is dead and no one wants to go to physical shops is not true.

“Everyone likes to go shopping when in a city centre. It supports other leisure activities. The city centre needs Zara, Mango etc to complement the likes of Cream Store, Yard Store etc.”

Dr Graham Royle, chairman and CEO of chemicals conglomerate GRI Group Limited, said regeneration was the most important thing.

He said: “Whether shops, leisure or housing, it needs to be regenerated and brought back to life.”