Debenhams Sheffield: Department store on The Moor sold ahead of auction
Debenhams on The Moor was sold before an auction on December 11 - where it had a reserve of just £1.
The reserve price is the minimum the seller is willing to accept.
It was the third attempt to sell the building after the shop closed in 2021.
Receivers at Moorfields Advisory were in control after the owner went bust last year.
Last month, the owner of The Moor, NewRiver, attempted to seize possession. The Star asked the firm if it was behind the purchase, but at the time of publishing it had not replied.
Follow every kick, transfer move and match day update, when you sign up to our free daily Sheffield United newsletter
Debenhams closed in 2021 after the retail chain went bust. The building on The Moor was snapped up by a company called Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd for £1.5m the same year.
Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd went into liquidation in July last year.
Before then it tried to find a tenant, tried to sell it for £5m and proposed a ‘People’s Store’ selling second hand goods.
Moorfields tried to auction it in September with a guide price of £850,000 but it failed to sell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.