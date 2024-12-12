A famous city centre department store has been snapped up before it was due to go on sale for a knock down price.

Debenhams on The Moor was sold before an auction on December 11 - where it had a reserve of just £1.

The reserve price is the minimum the seller is willing to accept.

It was the third attempt to sell the building after the shop closed in 2021.

Receivers at Moorfields Advisory were in control after the owner went bust last year.

Last month, the owner of The Moor, NewRiver, attempted to seize possession. The Star asked the firm if it was behind the purchase, but at the time of publishing it had not replied.

Debenhams closed in 2021 after the retail chain went bust. The building on The Moor was snapped up by a company called Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd for £1.5m the same year.

Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd went into liquidation in July last year.

Before then it tried to find a tenant, tried to sell it for £5m and proposed a ‘People’s Store’ selling second hand goods.

Moorfields tried to auction it in September with a guide price of £850,000 but it failed to sell.