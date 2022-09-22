But owners Dave and Rachel Ayres are finally calling time on their popular antiques store, DA Collectibles, five years after going into business in Parson Cross, Sheffield.

Dave said: “Our antiques and collectables shop has been here five years – but we opened it up really for my daughter to get work experience, after she had just left school.

Dave and Rachel Ayers of D.A. Collectables, the shop is cloOwners Dave and Rachel Ayres, pictured, are finally calling time on their popular antiques store, DA Collectibles, five years after going into business in Parson Cross, Sheffield.. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We opened the shop, and she ran it for a couple of years before finding another job at Lidl, that paid better wages. We have been running it since, but it has really only been as a hobby. It has not been a full time job, as I have a job elsewhere as well.”

In recent years it has been opening only on Fridays and Saturdays, and Dave, from Shiregreen has been fitting it in around his day job at Sheffield College.

He said the shop had been hit by the economic slowdown in recent months.

“No one seems to have any money to spend at the moment,” he said. “But it has never made a fortune, although we have mainly run it as a hobby anyway.

Owners Dave Ayres, pictured, is finally calling time on his popular antiques store, DA Collectibles, five years after going into business in Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We will be out by the end of September.”

“People have told us in the past that we are in the wrong place, and that we should be in some sort of antiques quarter, but rents are too expensive in places like that, and our landlord here has been fantastic.

“We are set to close up, but we have had some good fun and we have been very much a community shop. We have met so many people in this area who have become friends.

Owners Dave and Rachel Ayres are finally calling time on their popular antiques store, DA Collectibles, five years after going into business in Parson Cross, Sheffield. Pictured is Pete Bird

“It has been nice to see people come in and get engaged with us about things that their grandparents used to have.”

Dave said some of the shop's customers had travelled long distances to buy there, with one customer travelling up from Norfolk.

He is running a closing down sale, with his last weekend set to be September 24. The shop will be open from 12noon until 4pm on Friday September 23 and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday September 24.