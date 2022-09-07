News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Office pub Upperthorpe: Plans to re-open former bar site as venue for weddings and parties

Plans have been drawn up to breathe new life into a former Sheffield pub building.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:15 am

Businessman Abdul Nagi has bought up the former The Office pub at Upperthorpe, in the city, and is currently carrying out works to refurbish the building and to bring it back into use again.

Read More

Read More
Covid leaves Sheffield pubs fighting for their lives – and what could soon repla...

But it will not be re-opening as a pub – the scheme would see the venue re-opened under a new name, and as a venue for weddings, parties and other celebration events.

The Office pub building at Upperthorpe, in the city, is set to return to use as The Diamond Banqueting Suites

Most Popular

Mr Nagi is hoping to open up in the next few weeks, under the name of Diamond Banqueting Suites.

He took the building over in late March and work has been ongoing since then, and is now close to being able to open it in its new role.

He said: “We’ve taken it over, and we’re changing it now to a wedding centre.”

He said it would be available for hire for all types of parties.

The building on Upperthorpe as it appeared when it was The Moon in 2008

“We’ll open in about three weeks, four weeks time,” he added.

PUBS: More than a dozen pubs lost in Sheffield since pandemic, report confirms

The venue has features inside including a stage, which is expected to feature in events which are held there under its new name.

Its car park area has been resurfaced in recent weeks, and a reception area has been refurbished ahead of its planned opening. A new sign is in place but one of the former The Office signs is still to be removed.

Businessman Abdul Nagi has bought up the former The Office pub at Upperthorpe, in the city, and is currently carrying out works to refurbish the building and to bring it back into use again as The Diamond Banqueting Suites

Abbeydale Brewery and The Moon

Traditionally called The Office, the pub was briefly renamed as The Moon after it was taken over by the local real ale business, Abbeydale Brewery, in 2007, which is famous for its Moonshine ale. It remained under that name until 2008.

But Abbeydale pulled out, with the venue reverting to its previous name of The Office around a year later, before closing in the last year.

PUBS: Sheffield area pub lost as venue demolished

SheffieldPubs