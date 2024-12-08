For those of us who grew up in Sheffield in the 1990s, it was a great time.

Families had the new Meadowhall shopping centre up the road to visit as well as the city centre, and Sheffield saw a whole host of exciting new facilities built for the World Student Games.

Youngsters had lots of places to go to the cinema, with options including the city centre, as well as both Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.

And the shops in those shopping centres was full of merchandise relating to the latest crazes, like the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles!

And it was a great time for the city’s football fans, with seeing and all Sheffield FA Cup semi final, as well as the city hosting matches in the Euro 96 tournament.

We have taken a trip back through the Star’s archives, to find a selection of pictures which show just what it was like to grow up in Sheffield at that time.

Take a look at the 41 pictures below.

1 . Turtles The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles entertain the crowd at Meadowhall Savacentre, September 8, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Clean up Children from Carter Lodge School helping to clean up Birley Spa Pond. Pictured are Daniel Dey, Lee Moat, Paul Woolley, Scott Whitham, Alison Taylor and Carol Beck, March 5, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Gaming A teenage club night held at Corporation, Sheffield, in 1998. Youngsters are pictured playing on the Sony Playstations.