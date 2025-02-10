A longstanding Sheffield city centre charity shop has closed due to a “lack of footfall.”

Samaritans was based on Chapel Walk for 35 years.

A spokesperson said it closed due to a lack of footfall in the city centre. The charity is still operating a phone and outreach service, she added.

Branch director of Sheffield Samaritans, Jenny Jones, said: “The shop has meant a lot to me as a visible reminder of what Samaritans does.

“For me, there is a personal element as back in March 1997 I walked into the shop, knowing very little about Samaritans other than 'they help people'. I was directed to the branch, listened to and signposted to a women's hostel where I stayed the next six months and began the long journey of getting my life on track.

“The shop has seen many changes over the years and survived through many challenges, not least Covid lockdowns. There's also been hundreds of volunteers keeping things going. We tried exploring alternative premises; however, we have not been able to find a viable, affordable new home.”

Helen Scothorne, shop manager, said: ”It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Samaritans charity shop Sheffield.

“For years, this store has been a place of kindness, connection, and community spirit. We are deeply grateful for every customer, donor, and volunteer who has kindly supported us along the way.

“Your generosity has made a real difference, and while this chapter is ending, the impact of your support will not be forgotten. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

The loss of a large shop is a blow for Chapel Walk which is hoping for a revival. Sheffield City Council is spending £250,000 revamping several historic shop fronts.

The ancient alley is also a vital link between key shopping street Fargate, which is also being refurbished, and the theatres.

Long established businesses include Staniforths and Feast sandwich shops.