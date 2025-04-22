Casanova Sheffield: Owners explain reopening plans for popular Crookes restaurant, closed since November
Casanova, at the junction of Crookes and Marston Road, Crookes, has not opened since the end of 2024.
But now the Italian restaurant’s owners have confirmed that it is expected to reopen again in a few months’ time.
Casanova was one of the best known restaurants in the city, having been operated for around 25 years by its former owner, Salvatore Ilardi.
Prior to that, it had been another Italian restaurant, known as Santino’s.
But Mr Illardi retired in 2022, and sold the business to new owners, who reopened it with a new look in March 2023.
It underwent a refurbishment, with the downstairs area operating as a wine bar, and the upstairs as a restaurant.
However, it last opened in November, and was sold again.
The Star contacted the venue’s current owners over the building to ask about plans for its future.
They asked not to be named.
But they said it was being taken over by new owners, and said that it would reopen again soon. They added it was likely to be a few months before it is ready to reopen.
