Body Shop Sheffield: Sheffield franchise for sale as future of chain hangs in balance
The franchise to run the Body Shop store in Sheffield city centre is for sale - as the future of the chain hangs in the balance.
The store in Orchard Square has an asking price of £30,000, excluding stock, according to Franchise Business Brokers. It states the opportunity has arisen because the current owner lives too far from Sheffield and couldn’t take over the reins from the retiring manager.
It also states any new owner could save on the £30,000 annual wage by running the shop themselves.
UK Businesses for Sale states net profit is under £50,000 but there is the opportunity to sub-let the first floor. It adds ‘those savings, and shrewd management, could see the business transform into one that regularly makes at least £100,000 in profit’.
The Body Shop chain has been in administration since February. Some 83 branches closed in March and April and more than 500 staff have lost their jobs.
The chain still operates out of 114 stores which will continue to trade as usual for now.
FRP Advisory has set a deadline for rescue bids from potential buyers by the end of June.
