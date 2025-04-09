Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known retail chain has been lined up to take over a former Tesco store at a major Sheffield retail park.

Tesco closed its store on the Kilner Way retail park on Halifax Road, near Wadsley Bridge, in September 2023.

But now the owners of the building are trying to sort out planning permission to allow the high street bargain chain B&M to take over the building, which previously been been home to the supermarket.

In a document sent to Sheffield Council, Aylward Town Planning Limited confirms that B&M want to move into the building.

They said: “The prior occupier (Tesco) has vacated the building and B&M has agreed terms with the landowner (AGTL) to take on the unit.

“Unit 8 is currently vacant following its previous occupation by Tesco. The store was occupied by Jack’s (trading format of Tesco) until the format was closed down in early 2022. The unit rebranded as a Tesco but this ceased trading in September 2023 as the operator took advantage of a break clause in the prevailing lease. The unit has remained vacant since then.”

The report says that the AGTL had tried to find a new food retailer to fit in with the existing Kilner Way planning permission, but had not been able to find one.

The new shop will bring 25 new jobs, they added, if it gets the go ahead to move into the site.

The report also says the proposed scheme would bring a ‘leading variety retailer’ to the site without major alterations to the building, and describes B&M as a variety retailer, selling a wide range of non‐food goods, as well as some food and drink goods.

B&M currently operates just over 570 shops across England, which includes retail warehouse units as well as more traditional shopping centre stores.