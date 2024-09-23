St Luke’s new charity department store opens on September 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Luke’s Hospice will launch its eagerly-awaited charity department store at Sheffield’s Kilner Way Retail Park next Monday, September 30.

St Luke’s already has a chain of shops throughout the city, extending from Stocksbridge in the north to Crystal Peaks in the south.

But the charity’s new department store in Wadsley Bridge is its most ambitious retail project to date, an 8,500 sq ft space that will offer a wide variety of pre-loved goods for the cost-conscious sustainable shopper, creating a go-to destination for everything pre-loved.

The site also offers visitors three hours of free parking and is well-served by public transport links.

The new St Luke's department store opens at Kilner Way at 10.30am on September 30

With an extra 7,000 sq ft of warehouse space to the rear of the store, the new shop will in addition provide a donation hub for items to be dropped off by supporters quickly and conveniently.

The official opening will take place outside the new store on Monday September 30 at 10.30am, when the ribbon will be cut by St Luke’s ambassador Michael King and acclaimed charity shop Instagram influencer Faye Wagstaffe.

“St Luke’s Kilner Way is our largest store and will meet public demand for cost conscious shopping and the rise for high quality pre-loved products,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Jenny Booth.

“There will be a full range of eco-conscious items covering everything from contemporary and vintage fashion to occasion wear – departments will include wedding, children’s, homewares, furniture and book and records.

“Following on from the success of our shop at The Moor in Sheffield city centre, Kilner Way will have its own unique look and feel, providing the perfect setting for the range that has been hand-picked by the St Luke’s retail team from our thousands of donations.”

The St Luke’s retail chain expansion taps into a growing national trend that is expected to see the pre-loved market grow by 127 per cent in the next two years.

“Visitors to Kilner Way will never be short on choice as we provide an ever-changing range of stock in all our departments,” said Jenny.

“Shopping pre-loved with St Luke’s Kilner Way is win, win, win – it’s good for the environment, good for your wallet and great for St Luke’s, enabling us to continue our support for around 1,800 patients every year, as well as their families and carers.

“Our retail chain raises an incredible £3million each year towards our patient care costs, transforming supporters pre-loved items into tailored care and support for those affected by terminal illness in Sheffield.

“As ever, though, a key factor to the success of any St Luke’s shop comes down to the generosity of the Sheffield public, whether giving their time to volunteer or donating high quality pre-loved items that can be resold in our shops.”

People can stay up to date with the launch via @stlukeskilnerway on Instagram and StLukesKilnerWay on Facebook.