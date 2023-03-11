A businessman has defended the demolition of a pub near Sheffield – and explained how drinkers can get a pint for 40p.

Sam Kay bought the former Blacksmith Arms site, Renishaw, just outside Sheffield, and is now looking to turn it into a home brew centre. He had originally hoped to keep the original building – but says he had to demolish it, with much regret, because of structural problems.

Now he is looking to move his home brewing business, Brew Mart, from Abbey Lane, near Woodseats, to Renishaw. He says it is a cheaper way of drinking, with a home brew kit able able to produce enough ale to work out at 40p per pint.

But he said: “It quickly became apparent that the pub had serious structural issues. These issues ultimately meant that refurbishment was no longer a viable option. Our developer, Keystone Yorkshire, who were recommended to us, took on the task of demolition and new build.

“Brew Mart on Abbey Lane has been serving Sheffield and beyond with homebrew products and advice since 1974. In some ways, I will be sorry to leave the Woodseats area. However, it became apparent that larger premises were needed with good access and car parking facilities to allow Brew Mart to continue to develop.

“Homebrew has moved on enormously since Brew Mart first began trading. Many of the current beer, wine and cider kits ranges are vastly superior to what was available nearly 50 years ago. Homebrew kits can now match commercial products and, in some cases, better them. There is also the satisfaction of making it yourself, you have far more control over the products and ingredients you use.”

He expects to move into the new building by April, a mile from junction 30 of the M1 on Barbers Row, Renishaw.

In the long term, Sam says he may open a cafe at the site too, although that would be several years in the future. He may also sell jams and preserves.

He added: “Demand is on the increase for home brew. It’s one of those things were people can still enjoy beer but it’s works out about 40p a pint instead of £5.”

