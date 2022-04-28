Work to demolish The Blacksmiths Arms, on Barbers Row, Renishaw, was carried out yesterday, clearing the site with plans to build housing on the site.

Shopworkers nearby confirmed the building had gone, with work carried out yesterday on the site.

One former regular expressed sadness at the loss of another pub on social media.

Aidan Stones said: “Another pub gone, Blacksmiths Arms at Renishaw reduced to a pile of rubble today.

“Used to drink there in the mid 80s. Over the road at the Prince of Wales, people used to queue up in there with their sheet music to sing around the piano. Felt like a bygone age and now it’s gone.”

Another added: “Hope now it's gone it doesn't stay empty like Royal Oak in Mosborough or God forbid Mill at Halfway.”

The pub, on Barbers Row, had been empty and developers say its deteriorating condition meant the building should be demolished.

They plan to replace it with a new-build structure housing a shop and residential accommodation.

Architects Keystone Design and Build Yorkshire say the shop will be on the ground floor with the home on the ground floor and first floor.

In planning documents submitted to Bolsover District Council, they said: “The existing accommodation comprises a two-storey vacant building which has previously been a public house with residential accommodation plus a number of outbuildings and a car parking area to the south.

“The car parking area extends east to west across the rear of the building towards Barber’s Row.

“To the east is a large garden area formerly used as a beer garden.

“To the west of the site is a restaurant and to the north, east and south are fields with adjacent housing off Low Common.”

The Blacksmiths Arms was put up for sale in 2020, when it was marketed as a venue with 3.6-acres, a large beer garden and close links to the M1 at Junction 30.