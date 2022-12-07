The new retail operation is within the major Next refurbishment which has been carried out over recent months, and which had suffered some delays.
However, a spokesman for the shopping centre said: “We're delighted to welcome a new brand to Meadowhall as part of the huge Next refurbishment. Bath and Body Works, a USA based brand is now available on the Upper Level of the Next store, find it on the Upper Gallery section of the centre. Perfect timing to pick up a gift set or maybe a candle, fragrance or hand bac for you.”
The American brand, which sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles, has a cult following and is only found in Next stores in the UK. The 45,198 sq ft Next includes a Costa café along with the usual women’s, men’s, kids’ and home departments.