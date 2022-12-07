After months of waiting, the Bath and Body Works store has finally opened in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The new retail operation is within the major Next refurbishment which has been carried out over recent months, and which had suffered some delays.

However, a spokesman for the shopping centre said: “We're delighted to welcome a new brand to Meadowhall as part of the huge Next refurbishment. Bath and Body Works, a USA based brand is now available on the Upper Level of the Next store, find it on the Upper Gallery section of the centre. Perfect timing to pick up a gift set or maybe a candle, fragrance or hand bac for you.”

The American brand, which sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles, has a cult following and is only found in Next stores in the UK. The 45,198 sq ft Next includes a Costa café along with the usual women’s, men’s, kids’ and home departments.