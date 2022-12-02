News you can trust since 1887
Excitement builds for launch of Bath and Body Works at giant Next at Meadowhall amid string of delays

Excitement is building ahead of the grand opening of a Bath and Body Works amid delays in finishing a huge revamp of Next at Meadowhall.

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 4:57pm

The American brand, which sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles, has a cult following and is only found in Next stores in the UK. Meadowhall announced the grand opening would be on Sunday, two days after the store itself reopened after a huge, months-long revamp which over-ran by a month.

Another feature - a big beauty hall selling brands such as Clinique and The Ordinary - won’t open until the new year after building works were held up. The 45,198 sq ft Next includes a Costa cafe along with the usual women’s, men’s, kids’ and home departments.

Next’s reopening will come as a major boost for Meadowhall, which still has a number of empty units, including the former Debenhams store and the old TopShop and TopMan.

