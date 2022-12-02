The American brand, which sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles, has a cult following and is only found in Next stores in the UK. Meadowhall announced the grand opening would be on Sunday, two days after the store itself reopened after a huge, months-long revamp which over-ran by a month.

Another feature - a big beauty hall selling brands such as Clinique and The Ordinary - won’t open until the new year after building works were held up. The 45,198 sq ft Next includes a Costa cafe along with the usual women’s, men’s, kids’ and home departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next’s reopening will come as a major boost for Meadowhall, which still has a number of empty units, including the former Debenhams store and the old TopShop and TopMan.