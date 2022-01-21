The temporary closure means a number of events will have to be cancelled until repairs are carried out at the venue, which is over 100 years old.

The venue has announced the problem this afternoon on its social media channels.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

It said the closure follows an in-depth inspection of its suspended ceiling, which revealed a fault with some of the plasterwork.

The building is grade one listed and was reopened by Friends of Abbeydale Picture House in 2008. In 2012 it was bought by Phil Robins, who rents it to Creative Arts Development Space. Work is ongoing to repair and restore the landmark cinema building.

A spokesman said: “Due to circumstances entirely out of our control, events in the Abbeydale Picture House auditorium are temporarily suspended. We are continuously assessing the situation as it develops, but the auditorium is currently closed to the public. The Fly Tower remains unaffected and available for bookings.

“The closure is due to the results of an in-depth inspection of the suspended ceiling fibrous plaster ceiling in the auditorium. Some of the plasterwork has been found to have faults, and may present a risk in the future. We must close the auditorium until safety works have been carried out.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

“Sadly this means the cancellation of some events. To cancel events is not a decision taken lightly, and is an absolute last resort. We have investigated every possible option to continue hosting events in the auditorium, but the safety of our audiences, partners, staff, and crew is our first and foremost priority.

"We are sadly left with no option other than to close the auditorium temporarily. We realise this news will be disappointing to all of our wonderful audiences and partners that make The Abbeydale Picture House such a well loved and iconic venue.