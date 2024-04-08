Sheffield is set for massive growth in the six years, new residential, commercial, and leisure buildings are being approved left, right and centre - so we put together this list of the biggest projects that are set to make the most impact in the city.

Council leader Tom Hunt has been claiming Sheffield “is on the up” since he took power last year. And in many ways it appears to have turned a corner, thanks to a string of announcements of private and public sector investment.

The biggest recently was £67m for hundreds of new homes in two priority areas - Neepsend and Furnace Hill, near West Bar - from Government body Homes England.

The authority is also hoping for cash to kickstart redevelopment of the area around Midland Railway Station.

The private sector is also active. The huge Attercliffe Waterside housing scheme is set to make significant progress this year as could Wicker Island and Loxley Valley.

The universities have long been significant players in Sheffield. Hallam’s development off Howard Street is set to have a huge impact while the University of Sheffield was central to the city bagging the country’s first Investment Zone set to create £1.2bn of investment and an incredible 8,000 jobs, according to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Have a look at the projects remaking Sheffield.

1 . Sheffield Midland Station and Sheaf Valley Labour unveiled ambitious £1.5bn regeneration plans for this area in 2020 only for them to be killed off when Terry Fox became leader. Now they're back, albeit different. An image shows a building on the empty plot outside the station - reserved for HS2 for years until it was killed off - and a new footbridge to Park Hill. There are also new blocks all the way to Granville Square (although many of these plots are in use currently).

2 . Furnace Hill This unassuming area between Scotland Street and West Bar has been chosen as a 'priority area' set to share £67m from government with Neepsend. The council says it has 'significant capacity for residential development, as much of the area is underutilised and low density'. It could include 'family homes, apartments, duplex apartments and town houses'.

3 . Neepsend Neepsend is the other area receiving £67m from Homes England. The area has a lot going for it: it'svery trendy, close to the city centre and has its own 'park' - the former ski village which is having a multi-million clean up. There is also a lot of empty former industrial land. The council's Bacon Island proposal by the River Don includes more than 1,200 homes alone.