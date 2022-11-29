The Angel Inn, on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, will be trading again from Thursday, officials from the pub company Trust Inns have confirmed today, a week after it closed.

The pub was closed last week, according to residents – but a spokesman for the company said the venue was set to re-open with a well known pub manager in charge, Stuart Sharpe, who intends to bring food back and and stage entertainment at the weekends.

He said: “It’s re-opening on Thursday, under new management after having been closed for a week. The manager who is going in there already runs the Punch Bowl at Gleadless Townend, on Hurlfield Road, and the plan is to open up quickly.

PIcture: Google

"There is going to be entertainment on Friday and Saturdays, and he will be starting doing food there again as well. Hopefully, it is quite an exciting time, and he has been wanting to run this pub for a long time.”

The Punch Bowl, on Hurlfield Road, which Stuart already runs, describes itself as giving a warm a welcome to all its customers, and has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

They do food seven days a week, including several types of burger, and also operate a children’s menu, and a snacks menu. In the past it has staged entertainment which has included singers and Northern Soul nights.