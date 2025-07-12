Aldi Hillsborough: Pictures show new Sheffield supermarket ahead of opening next week, with free food offer
The new Aldi is due to open on Thursday, July 17, with an offer of free bags of fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers through the doors after they open at 8am that morning.
The pictures show the signs in place, as well as posters inside the windows promoting the store’s products.
A ‘Coming Soon’ banner is also now in place outside the store, opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium on Penistone Road.
The new store will be run by Store Manager, Pete Goldstraw, along with a team of 28 employees, described by Aldi as being from the local community.
Aldi’s ‘Specialbuys’ will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering products from electrical items to garden tools.
The firm will give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s ‘Super 6’ range to the first 30 customers in the queue on opening day
Rowing bronze medallist Rowan McKellar will cut the ribbon in a short opening ceremony
Aldi Store Manager Pete Goldstraw said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Sheffield.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Sheffield to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]
Opening times will be Monday to Saturday 8am until 10pm, and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.
