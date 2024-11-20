Aldi announces when new Sheffield supermarket will open, as fresh planning application is submitted

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 06:02 GMT
Aldi has announced when its latest supermarket in Sheffield will open.

The retail giant is set to open a new store on Penistone Road North, opposite Sheffield Wednesdays Hillsborough Stadium.

Planning permission for the new shop, on on a vacant plot at the junction with Herries Road and Herries Road South, which has for many years been used to provide match day parking for Owls fans, was granted in July.

How Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will lookHow Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will look
How Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will look | Aldi

Now Aldi has submitted a separate planning application to Sheffield City Council to install four illuminated signs - two to the building’s fascia and two on poles.

The company said the store is expected to open in or around autumn 2025.

An Aldi spokesperson told The Star: “We are pleased to confirm that the planning application for illuminated signage has been submitted as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience for our customers.

“The new store is expected to open in Q3 2025 and we are excited to bring our high-quality, affordable products to the local community.

An example of the illuminated signs Aldi wants at its new store on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, which is now expected to open in the third quarter of 2025An example of the illuminated signs Aldi wants at its new store on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, which is now expected to open in the third quarter of 2025
An example of the illuminated signs Aldi wants at its new store on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, which is now expected to open in the third quarter of 2025 | Aldi

“We are committed to ensuring that the development supports sustainable and active travel, including dedicated bike lanes and crossing facilities throughout the site.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store soon."

Aldi has previously said that the new Hillsborough store will create 40 new jobs.

It will have 1,899 square metres of floorspace, and there will also be parking. It will be allowed to open from 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Two drive-through restaurants, a drive-through coffee shop and more are planned for the rest of the five-hectare site.

Aldi is already Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, with more than 1,020 stores, and has set out plans to expand to 1,500 sites in total across the UK.

