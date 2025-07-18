Pictures show inside Sheffield’s newest supermarket, after Aldi opened its doors opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s famous football stadium.

The shop opened for the first time at 8am yesterday in a ceremony attended by an Olympic rower.

30 free bags of fruit and vegetables were given away to the first 30 shoppers to get there.

Pupils from Hillsborough Primary School were also involved in the opening.

Team GB Athlete Rowan McKellar (rowing) inside the new Aldi on Penistone Road, Hillsborough with pupils from Hillsborough Primary School. Photo: Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd | Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd

The Saw Works Way store is the newest Aldi to open in Sheffield, on Penistone Road, opposite Hillsborough Stadium, and will be run by Store Manager Pete Goldstraw, along with a team of 28 staff.

The new Aldi store offers large fridges and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of health and beauty products.

it will also include an ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where customers will find ‘Specialbuys’ which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering a range of baby essentials, including a Graco car seat for £99.99, a bathtime playset for £7.99 and sleepsuits for £6.49.

Staff at the new Aldi on Penistone Road, Hillsborough inside the new store. Photo: Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd | Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd

Team GB Bronze medallist Rowan McKellar gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before giving a speech to pupils at Hillsborough Primary School.

Store Manager Pete Goldstraw said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Penistone Road. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Hillsborough Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Rowan spoke on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. She also spoke to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

Aldi Sheffield also offered pupils the chance to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store for creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store is located on Saw Works Way, Sheffield, S6 1DR, and will be open 8am until 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays