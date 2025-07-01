Aldi has announced the opening date for its new Sheffield store, near Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium

The latest store from the German discount retailer is set to open on Saw Works Way in Hillsborough, near to The Owls‘ home ground.

And to launch this latest venue, management will be joined by Team GB’s bronze medallist rower Rowan McKellar, who will cut the ribbon to the store.

The Olympian will also be giving away 30 bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers.

The Aldi supermarket, near Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, will open on July 11. Here it is during construction in May. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The event will take place on July 17 at 8am, with doors then opening to the public.

Store manager Pete Goldstraw said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Sheffield. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Rowan McKellar join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Rowing star Rowan McKellar added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store - it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

To support the local community, the new store is offering surplus food and perishable products like fruits, vegetables and baked goods to local charities and community groups wishing to partner with them.

Those interested can email [email protected] for more information on their work, and the Neighbourly community engagement project they work with.