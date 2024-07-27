13 new shops in Sheffield which have opened or are coming soon

JD Sports and B&M are set to open shortly in two of the city’s old Wilko stores, and the historic Leah’s Yard is also due to open this summer, following a major regeneration, housing a variety of retailers showcasing Sheffield’s best makers.

While there are still a number of empty shopping units in Sheffield, and times remain tough for high street retailers, the raft of new or planned openings around the city recently suggests things are perhaps looking up.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most exciting shops which have opened recently or are coming soon around Sheffield, from the city centre and Meadowhall to suburbs including Crookes and Walkley.

Which of these new shops are you most excited and what other stores would you like to see open near you?

1 . B&M The discount retailer B&M is taking over the former Wilko unit at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield, where it is due to open later this summer.

2 . Denby Outlet Denby Outlet is a new pottery store on The Avenue at Meadowhall selling handcrafted ceramics. The shop, which opened earlier this month sells a wide range of 'near perfects' - items with minor cosmetic imperfections which are reduced by up to 60 per cent.

3 . JD Sports JD Sports is due to open in the old Wilko store at St James Retail Park, at Meadowhead, Sheffield, on September 5.

4 . St Luke's charity department store St Luke's Hospice is launching what it has described as Sheffield's first charity department store this autumn. The charity has announced plans for an 8,500 sqft department store at the Kilner Way Retail Park in Wadsley Bridge. It will offer a wide variety of pre-loved goods, with departments including fashion, wedding, children's, homewares, furniture and book and records.