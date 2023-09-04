Hundreds of people have agreed with a Sheffield video games centre boss who closed his venture claiming the council was “anti-business.”

But some have questioned whether Simulation Station was in the right place or had had sufficient advertising for it to succeed.

Simulation Station in Sheffield city centre closed in July.

Daniel Eshelby said it had been a lifelong dream to open a car racing venue. It launched in Orchard Square in the city centre last year, creating four jobs.

But he called time on the business in July with a swipe at a “hostile anti-business council” which was “doing everything they can to try and stop people driving vehicles into the centre.”

More than 300 people commented on The Star’s Facebook page in response.

Daniel Eshelby

David Scothern said: “The council aren’t to blame for the cost of private rents. Also, what good does it do the council to force businesses out of the city centre? I’ve seen lots of people claim this, but I’m no clearer what the end game is?”

Lynn Bailey responded: “I have a gaming mad teenager who loves to try something new. But until now we never knew this existed."

Brian Gleadless said: “Dan chose the wrong venue to open his shop in. Orchard Square is for clothing, footwear, bookshops and cafe bars. I think he would have had more success had he opened his business at Centertainment, Attercliffe.”

Keith Alford wrote: “Sounds like someone has been hit by bad business decisions and blames the council because he knows it’s a popular excuse.”

Mr Eshelby replied to him directly: “I didn't blame it on the council there are a few reasons you've looked at the headline and not watched the video.”

In an emotional farewell video, he listed several reasons for the closure including “paying more service charge than was stated.” He also blamed himself for “choosing this place.”

He was also hit by unexpected costs. The business suffered a £10,000 break-in just before it opened. And in June a water leak damaged a simulator.

An Orchard Square spokesperson said: “As a landlord we work to support our tenants to harness their growth and potential, giving our customers reasons to visit and return to Orchard Square.

"We are disappointed for Simulation Station that they were not able to generate sufficient business to remain viable despite our support and wish them well going forward.”