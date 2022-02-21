Clean-up operation mounted around Meadowhall after flooding near Sheffield shopping centre
A clean-up operation has been mounted around Meadowhall this morning after flooding yesterday.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:58 pm
The Sheffield shopping centre was not affected by flooding and is open as normal today, but some roads and paths near the River Don, which runs past Meadowhall, were under water yesterday.
Flood defences were deployed as a precaution at Meadowhall but bosses issued a statement today to say it is business as usual today.
Workmen have been cleaning up silt and debris from the areas affected by flooding yesterday.