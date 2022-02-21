Clean-up operation mounted around Meadowhall after flooding near Sheffield shopping centre

A clean-up operation has been mounted around Meadowhall this morning after flooding yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:58 pm

The Sheffield shopping centre was not affected by flooding and is open as normal today, but some roads and paths near the River Don, which runs past Meadowhall, were under water yesterday.

Flood defences were deployed as a precaution at Meadowhall but bosses issued a statement today to say it is business as usual today.

A clean-up operation has been mounted after flooding around Meadowhall, Sheffield, yesterday

Workmen have been cleaning up silt and debris from the areas affected by flooding yesterday.

Silt is in the process of being removed from paths around Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield, after flooding yesterday
Workmen involved in a clean-up operation around Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield, after flooding yesterday
