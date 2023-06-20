The boss of a minibus firm is organising a strike and 100-vehicle ’go slow’ protest in Sheffield after racking up £5,000 in disputed Clean Air Zone fines.

Ky Moynihan, of Ky’s Executive Travel, says he - and 75 other companies - are being driven out of business by delays and red tape at Sheffield City Council. Since Clean Air Zone restrictions went live at the end of February, he says he’s received 28 fines for entering the CAZ, but said they were trips taking children to school which are exempt.

But all his appeals - which include sending proof of a school contract - have been rejected “without explanation”, he claims. And letters from Sheffield City Council are taking up to two months to arrive, so a £50 charge comes with an automatic £230 fine for 'non-payment'.

The four-strong business, which includes Rivelin Travel, is based on Findon Street, Hillsborough. Ky said the situation was unsustainable and it was time to take action.

He is organising a one-day ‘strike’ among minibus firms - “no schools and no trips” - and a 100-vehicle go slow protest through Sheffield.

He added: “It’s driving me mad, it’s a nightmare. All the coach and minibus firms are trying to get things to work but if this carries on it is all over. It’s either take action now or shut down. You’ve got to fight for what you have left.”

The CAZ covers the inner ring road and streets inside it. In its first month, almost 7,000 motorists were fined for failing to pay - helping Sheffield City Council earn more than £210,000.

Taxi drivers have staged several protests to fight for support to upgrade their vehicles to avoid charges, with some waiting months for a reply from Sheffield Council, they claim.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said he was unable to discuss individual circumstances.

He added: “Hundreds of people in Sheffield die prematurely each year due to air pollution. It impacts health at every stage of life, including unborn babies. That’s why it’s right that we act. Introducing any new measure like the Clean Air Zone comes with challenges. We really do care about businesses and want to see them thrive and I have asked the team to look at the concerns and find a suitable solution.”

Ky said he also organises ‘party buses’ taking groups on nights out. But a job which runs past midnight attracts two CAZ charges, adding £100 on to a £500 bill. As a result, punters want to go to other towns instead now, hitting Sheffield’s night time economy, he said.

Weston Park cancer hospital had reduced trips for terminally ill children due to the extra costs, from 16 a year down to 12, he added. And Sheffield University had axed a £1,000-a-week contract with his firm.

Meanwhile, the smallest, cheapest, compliant second-hand minibus for sale, with 170,000 miles on the clock, costs about £42,000. The council is offering grants of £4,500 to help buy them.

An exemption process for mini-buses with disability features takes three months. And callers to the helpline are were spending an hour on the phone before being cut off, Ky added.