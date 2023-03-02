Hundreds of Star readers have criticised Sheffield’s new Clean Air Zone - with many decrying its anticipated impact on small businesses.

More than 400 commented on a post featuring a video of Greens’ leader Councillor Douglas Johnson admitting it would be 'difficult' for some firms.

The CAZ launched on Monday, charging older diesel vehicles £10 or £50-a-day to travel on or inside Sheffield’s ring road. Coun Johnson said it was necessary because air pollution kills people - he also said ‘very few’ vehicles were being charged due to exemptions and millions of pounds were available to help local businesses upgrade.

Alan Richardson wrote: “What planet is this guy from? I generally don’t think he has a clue and obviously totally oblivious about the cost of living crisis which is a massive impact on the public’s mental health.”

Mark Fiddy added: “Once again deluded councillors thinking they know best. The only thing clean air zones will do is damage the economy and push up prices. This is just a tax on movement.”

Kev Shaw said: “What about the small businesses in the city that rely on these vehicles for deliveries? The knock-on effect will be devastating and a lot will go under. Do the decision makers actually think past their noses?”

John Hemmingham added: “After listening to this I am even more convinced that this scheme is simply wrong. This man will ruin our city and our freedom to work and travel wherever we want to. He clearly lives in a different world to me completely and that of the business world.

“To say that there will be no need to charge cars because the air is getting cleaner as cars are renewed makes my blood boil! The same logic applies to vans and other commercial vehicles. This policy is clearly targeting businesses and in particular businesses that cannot afford to change their vehicles now because Douglas Johnson the dictator says so!”

Andrew Timmins wrote: “It will just increase Meadowhall’s turnover and ruin the town centre even more.”

Lesley Bishop echoed the sentiments of Coun Mazher Iqbal, who suffered from asthma.

She wrote: “Since I started work in the city centre I have had breathing problems I never had before. I was able to ignore them before I had covid, but the pollution is ensuring my cough doesn't clear up.”