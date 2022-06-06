The order, issued by Sheffield City Council, was stuck to the door of Chapel House Apartments on Fargate.

It states the authority believes a ‘Category 1 Hazard exists at the premises and remedial action is required’. Work must be started by June 28.

A Category 1 Hazard is defined as having ‘a serious and immediate risk to a person's health and safety’ under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System.

Chapel House Apartments on Fargate must improve.

Failure to comply with a statutory notice could lead to a prosecution in the magistrates’ court and a fine of up to £30,000.

The improvement notice is issued to LRC UK LTD of 9 Chapel Place, London.

The Star contacted Mital Patel, the firm’s senior acquisitions and asset manager, for comment.

The notice was stuck to the front door.

Sheffield lettings agency Omnia Space said it only found tenants and the building was run by Home Club GB.

A spokeswoman for Home Club GB firm said it was aware of the issue.

Plans to turn part of Fargate Court into apartments were approved in May 2017. Worked stopped that November and stalled for more than six months after asbestos was discovered.

Chapel House Apartments are in a building called Fargate Court which includes Paperchase.

The site was shrouded in scaffolding covered in white tarpaulin and included a workers’ compound behind fencing in Fargate.

It turned Chapel Walk into a gloomy tunnel which led to shopkeepers complaining about a drop in trade.

The council served a notice to have it removed.

But before it could be taken down, developer Coyne Group, from Dublin, went bust, resulting in further delays.

Eventually a new contractor was hired to finish the job. It temporarily took the scaffolding down over Christmas 2019 due to a market on Fargate. It was put back up afterwards before it started to come down for good in February 2020. Three years after it went up it was finally removed.

The apartments eventually opened in March 2021.

Today, Omnia Space is advertising the block as having 48 studio, one, two and three-bed apartments with all inclusive bills. The apartments are aimed at students and professionals.

