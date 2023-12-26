"It fills me with so much joy to see the community coming together for such a great cause."

A care home company donated 583 gifts to older people at risk of isolation at Christmas.

Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley ran its annual ‘Be a Santa’ campaign and received goodies including toiletries, sweet treats and chocolates from individuals, staff and businesses and organisations in wider community.

Bea Poole from Home Instead with firefighters in Barnsley.

They were handed to Age UK Sheffield, Age UK Barnsley, BIADS Barnsley and Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, to distribute.

Co-owner of Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley, Bryn Evans, said, “Another year of our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, and what a success it has been. It fills me with so much joy to see the community coming together for such a great cause.

“At Home Instead we know just how difficult Christmas can be for many older people, so I’m pleased we get the opportunity to do our bit and give back to the local community. A massive thank you to everyone involved!”

Donations were made by firefighters at station in Barnsley, JW Insurance, Barnsley

Sheffield Flourish, Outram Fields Care Home, Sheffield, Liddy’s Solicitors, Barnsley,