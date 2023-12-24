Food bank donations made by Sheffield bus firm will ensure more families will eat this Christmas

First Bus in Sheffield will once again be supporting Sheffield food banks this Christmas. Food banks are a vital lifeline in communities providing food parcels and support for individuals and families in need.

The three food banks being supported this Christmas are:

Church Food Hub in Woodhouse

Tannery Street, S2 Foodbank at St. Swithun’s Church, Burngreave

and S20 Foodbank in Mosborough.

First Bus has donated food, supplied by Asda, to food banks in Sheffield.

First Bus in Sheffield, who run services where the food banks are located, has donated Christmas meals in the lead up to Christmas, which have been distributed by the foodbank to those in need.

The food was supplied by Asda in Handsworth, who also gifted mince pies towards the donation.

Rosey Andrassy from the Food Hub in Woodhouse said: “I would like to say a big thank you to First Bus Sheffield for their generous donation of 24 Christmas meals, and the support given by Asda at Handsworth, which will provide those clients in most need with a hot festive Christmas meal.”

Spokespeople for both S2 Foodbank and S20 Foodbank also said the donations were gratefully received, and will feed families and children over the Crhistmas period.

The bus operator has also had Santa driving around the city in a Christmas bus with his helpers, handing out chocolates and sweets to passengers, and wishing the public a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

The donations will ensure more people and families in Sheffield eat this Christmas.

Rob Hughes, operations director at First Bus said: "It has been a challenging year for a lot of people with the cost-of-living crisis, high utility bills and food prices at their highest they have been for many years.

“Many people will be struggling to put a Christmas meal on the table for their families this year, and we wanted to help. Local foodbanks provide a fantastic service in our communities all year round and we wanted to do our bit to support them by providing a Christmas meal for people who are in need.

“In addition, we wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer in the lead up to the festive season, thanking our customers for travelling with us. Santa and his helpers will be out and about on our buses giving out sweets and chocolate and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.