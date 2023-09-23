News you can trust since 1887
Ecclesall Road: Sheffield City Council to spend £1.4m slowing traffic to cut accidents and emissions

It is one of the ’50 worst road safety routes in the country’

By David Walsh
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Sheffield City Council is to spend more than £1m slowing traffic on one of the country’s most dangerous roads.

It is set to cut speed limits and install new street lights, pedestrian crossings, islands and traffic calming on Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South. 

There have been 121 ‘road injury collisions’ on the route in the last five yearsThere have been 121 ‘road injury collisions’ on the route in the last five years
There have been 121 'road injury collisions' on the route in the last five years
The authority says it will spend about £100,000 on feasibility studies before spending the rest of a £1.425m grant on measures between Waitrose and Whirlowdale Road.

The authority says there have been 121 ‘road injury collisions’ on the three-and-a-half mile section in the last five years, with 75 involving pedestrians and cyclists.  And it is one of the ’50 worst road safety routes in the country’.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said slower speeds would also reduce emissions.

He added: "This is a critical step towards improving safety for all road users on Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South and reducing the number of collisions on this route. The scheme will help to create safer neighbourhoods for residents – not only by reducing collisions but by reducing harmful vehicle emissions.   

"We will be exploring a range of methods to improve road safety to ensure the interventions are appropriate for those living, working and visiting the area. One key consideration will be to reduce speeds and in turn reduce the chances of being injured in a collision."

The cash is from the Safer Roads Fund, from the Department for Transport.