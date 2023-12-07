The brand new Burger King restaurant will open in Sheffield city centre next week.

1,000 free burgers will be handed out to Sheffield locals at the grand opening of a city centre Burger King restaurant.

The new fast food venue will open its doors on Monday, December 11, 2023, and will be giving away the first 1,000 orders for a Whopper, Chicken Royale or plant-based/vegan alternative for free.

On top of that, one extra "lucky local" will win a year's supply of Burger King food. The 100th person to enter the restaurant will be entitled to 24 Whopper or Royale burgers from the Fargate restaurant before December 9, 2024.

100 Burger King branded tote bags will also be handed out - with all the giveaways to go on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The new restaurant will open at the Cathedral end of Fargate, in the corner unit with Church Street, which has previously housed a Pret a Manger coffee shop. It sits next door to the Starbucks location and will join McDonalds, Wendy's, Greggs and German Doner Kebab on the city centre street.

In recent days, the brightly coloured Burger King branding advertising jobs, the Burger King app, home delivery and free food has been taken down - exposing the new restaurant interior for the first time.

It looks ready to go, but locals keen to get their burger fix from the chain will have to wait until Monday.