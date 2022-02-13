Between them the two developments by Sheffield Housing Company – which is Sheffield Council’s joint venture with private sector firms Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing Group – will create over 300 new homes.

They are made up of Eclipse phase two, on Harborough Avenue, and Pennine Village, which is off Manor Lane, and the projects have £3.2m from the Government’s housing accelerator, Homes England, behind them.

Works has started on new housing schemes near Manor Park, Sheffield. From left to right, Sean McClean, Chair of SHC Board of Directors and Head of Capital Delivery Service at Sheffield City Council, with Project Director at SHC, Steve Birch.

Steve Birch, Project Director with SHC said: “It is testament to the hard work, commitment and drive of our partners and Homes England support, that we are able to start work on these two sites.

“Despite the pandemic and devastating impact, it has had for many, both personally and professionally, there is significant investment in and around the city.

He added: “As a regeneration partnership it is our responsibility to ensure that we are providing access to quality, affordable homes that are enabling local people to achieve home ownership and attracting others to consider moving to the area.”

A total of 210 new homes will be built at Eclipse phase two, and 101 at Pennine Village.

This year, the housing company expects to increase its portfolio to seven developments across the city, which combined, will build over 600 homes in three neighbourhoods in Sheffield – Manor, Norfolk Park and Parson Cross.