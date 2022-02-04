The building homes for rent projects are set to start as part of the council’s plan to deliver 3,100 extra high quality and affordable council homes by 2029.

The Bole Hill View new build project in Crookes will provide 36 one bedroom apartments on the site of the former older persons care home which has been disused for the last seven years.

A council statement says the apartments will meet the need for one bedroom homes in this area and will be built using a ‘fabric first strategy’ construction technique. This involves focusing on insulation and air tightness via quality build techniques and efficient ventilation systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council leader Coun Terry Fox at Corker Bottoms, Manor.

“Building in this way is part of our response to the climate emergency where homes will be more energy efficient, warmer and result in lower heating bills,” says the council.

The Corker Bottoms’ project is 47 new homes in Manor which will be delivered by Sheffield Housing Company, the council’s regeneration vehicle.

Planning approval has already been granted on the vacant housing site. There will be 15 two bedroom, 20 three bedroom and 12 four bedroom homes. SHC intends to start building in spring this year, with all units due for completion in winter 2023/24.