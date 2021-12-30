Work begins on £11.5M Sheffield housing development on road once home to former World Cup goalkeeper Gordon Banks

Caddick Construction has begun work and is on schedule at the Ferrars Road affordable housing development in Tinsley.

Once complete, the 6-acre development costing £11.5 million will feature 93 new homes made up of 19 two-bedroom houses, 70 three-bedroom houses and 4 four-bedroom dwellings.

The scheme, which will also include landscaped open space with ponds and public art, is set to be completed in 2023, with the first phase of homes released to new residents in Q3 2022.

Work is progressing at the site.

Richard Greenwood, director of housing for Caddick Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Together Housing again on a scheme that is bringing much-needed affordable housing to the Sheffield region.

“The housing market is extremely competitive in South Yorkshire at the moment, and for some people getting their first home or a foot on the property ladder can feel impossible.

"Ferrars Road will help to deliver high-quality housing for this market, which will include key workers and low-income families, allowing them to put down permanent roots in the area.”

Ferrar’s Road is already a well-known location across Sheffield and South Yorkshire and was once home to former World Cup goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

The new homes are designed by Yorkshire architects Watson Batty and will feature traditional architectural elements externally, as well as being characterised with energy-efficient, modern interiors.

The development is being funded by Homes England and will ultimately be owned and managed by Together Housing Group on completion.

Hilary Brady, Director of Development at Together Housing Group, said: “Making affordable housing accessible for everyone is key, and by working with Caddick Construction, we already know the quality and standard of these houses will be high. In recent years, Sheffield and large parts of the UK have seen soaring house prices. This shouldn’t be the case, homes, whether you own them or rent them, should be affordable, and these homes are exactly that. Coming in a range of sizes to suit a variety of needs, these homes will allow people to live in the city at an affordable price.”

Together Housing is one of Homes England’s strategic partners, receiving £61.2 million to help deliver 1,331 additional affordable home starts as part of the Wave 2 funding programme.