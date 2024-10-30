Budgens Sheffield: Signs go up for Morrisons relaunch at corner shop built out of iconic London Road building

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 06:57 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 10:25 BST
A popular convenience store built out of an iconic Sheffield building has closed ahead of a takeover by a national supermarket chain.

The doors have shut and signs have gone up at Budgens in London Road announcing it will soon relaunch as a Morrisons Daily.

Popular convenience store Budgens, built out of an iconic store in London Road, Sheffield, has closed with signs stating it will be taken over by Morrisons in the near future.placeholder image
Popular convenience store Budgens, built out of an iconic store in London Road, Sheffield, has closed with signs stating it will be taken over by Morrisons in the near future. | National World

Workers were pictured at the shop on October 28, where the Budgens sign has already been taken down.

The Budgens branch - named The Forge on the chain’s website - is a popular 24/7 corner shop for the large student population living in the London Road area.

It’s also where many residents from nearby estates are able to top up gas and electricity cards through PayPoint, and also a well-used parcel collection point through postal app Yodel.

Morrisons has confirmed in a statement that both services will be remain when the story reopens.

The distinctive building at the corner of Boston Street has had many names and faces over the decades - not just as a former Sainsbury’s until 2019, but also as half a dozen different nightclubs, a dance hall, and a Marks & Spencer's.

Past names include Kingdom, The Locarno, Vickers, Tiffany’s, Mecca, The Palais, The Music Factory and Bed - to say nothing of how it was a 1,350-seat cinema when it first opened in 1914.

