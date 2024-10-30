Budgens Sheffield: Signs go up for Morrisons relaunch at corner shop built out of iconic London Road building
The doors have shut and signs have gone up at Budgens in London Road announcing it will soon relaunch as a Morrisons Daily.
Workers were pictured at the shop on October 28, where the Budgens sign has already been taken down.
The Budgens branch - named The Forge on the chain’s website - is a popular 24/7 corner shop for the large student population living in the London Road area.
It’s also where many residents from nearby estates are able to top up gas and electricity cards through PayPoint, and also a well-used parcel collection point through postal app Yodel.
Morrisons has confirmed in a statement that both services will be remain when the story reopens.
The distinctive building at the corner of Boston Street has had many names and faces over the decades - not just as a former Sainsbury’s until 2019, but also as half a dozen different nightclubs, a dance hall, and a Marks & Spencer's.
Past names include Kingdom, The Locarno, Vickers, Tiffany’s, Mecca, The Palais, The Music Factory and Bed - to say nothing of how it was a 1,350-seat cinema when it first opened in 1914.